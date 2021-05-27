Bhubaneswar Reports 471 New Covid Positive Cases In Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday has reported 471 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, out of the total 471 fresh cases, 118 are quarantine cases while 353 are local contact cases.

On the other hand, as many as 1062 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in Odisha’s capital city has increased to 328, while the active cases are 12,097. Besides, the total cases of the virus infection has reached 72,354 and the recovered cases stand at 59,908.

The details of the cases detected in last 24 hours are as follows: