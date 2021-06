Bhubaneswar: As many as 443 COVID positives have been registered in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

The civic body, on its also Twitter, handle informed on Friday that a total of 615 patients have recovered in the capital city.

Out of 443 new Covid cases, 88 patients are in quarantine while 355 are local contacts.

The cumulative number of positive cases in the city now stands at 86,070 and the total number of recovered cases stands at 83,159.