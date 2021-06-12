Bhubaneswar reports 439 new COVID positives, 881 recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: A total of 439 new COVID positives have been registered in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours. The civic body also informed on Saturday that as many as 881 patients have recovered in the capital city in the same time span.

The BMC on its Twitter handle informed that out of 439 fresh Covid cases, 85 patients are in quarantine while 354 are local contacts.

The cumulative number of positive cases in the city is stands at 83,609 and the total number of recovered cases stands at 78,123. In the last 24 hours, 377 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the city.

After the recovery of the coronavirus cases today, the tally of active cases is 5088.

Here are the details of the newly detected positive cases from the BMC area:

