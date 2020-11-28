Bhubaneswar : As many as 43 new Covid-19 cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Out of the fresh 43 Covid-19 positives in the State Capital, 9 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 34 cases have been detected from local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 46 Covid-19 patients of the city have been recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of corona cases in the State Capital has increased to 30,691, out of which 29,975 people have recovered from the Coronavirus infection . As many as 218 people of the city succumbed to the virus, so far.

The active cases of the city now stand at 477, the civic body said.