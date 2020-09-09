Bhubaneswar: As many as 427 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, Officials said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases in the State Capital, as many as 191 cases have been reported from quarantine centres, while 236 cases are local contact cases, according to the latest update by the BMC.

The civic body also said that as many as 401 Covid-19 patients have been cured today.

With this, the tally of corona cases in the city has increased to 14,492 of which 5077 are active cases.

” Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance,” the BMC tweeted.