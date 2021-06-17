Bhubaneswar reports 419 new Covid positive cases and 749 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 419 COVID positives have been registered in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

The civic body, on its also Twitter, handle informed on Thursday that a total of 749 patients have recovered in the capital city.

Out of 419 new Covid cases, 43 patients are in quarantine while 376 are local contacts.

The cumulative number of positive cases in the city now stands at 85,627 and the total number of recovered cases stands at 82,544.