COVID Sachetak Volunteers spreading awareness in Bhubaneswar: BMC

Bhubaneswar reports 394 new Covid-19 cases, 308 recoveries

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 394 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, as many as 159 are quarantine cases, while 235 cases have been infected from locals contact , according to the BMC’s latest update.

The civic body also said that as many as 308 Covid-19 patients of the city have recovered in the last 24 hours.

With this, the active cases in the city have reached to 5099.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing.  Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance,” the BMC tweeted.

 

 

