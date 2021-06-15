Bhubaneswar reports 389 new COVID positives, 988 recovery cases

WCE 7
Bhubaneswar: As many as 389 COVID positives have been registered in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

The civic body, on its also Twitter, handle informed on Tuesday that a total of 988 patients have recovered in the capital city.

Out of 389 new Covid cases, 51 patients are in quarantine while 338 are local contacts.

The cumulative number of positive cases in the city now stands at 84,836 and the total number of recovered cases stands at 80,970 .

Here are the details of the newly detected positive cases from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area:

