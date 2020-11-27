Bhubaneswar Coronavirus
Bhubaneswar reports 38 new Covid-19 positives, Active cases stand at 483

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar : As many as 38 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Out of the fresh 38 Covid-19 positives in the State Capital, 11 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 27 cases have been detected from local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 54 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured in the last 24 hours.

The total number of corona cases in the State Capital has increased to 30,648, out of which 29,929 people have recovered from Covid-19. As many as 215 people of the city succumbed to the virus, so far.

The active cases of the city now stand at 483, the civic body said.

