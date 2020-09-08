Bhubaneswar: As many as 376 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, the civic body said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases in the State Capital, 145 cases have been reported from quarantine centres, while 231 positives are local contact cases, according to the BMC.

The civic body also said that as many as 420 Covid-19 patients of the city have recovered today.