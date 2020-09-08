Covid Cases In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar reports 376 new corona cases, active cases stand at 5053

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 376 persons  have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, the civic body said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases in the State Capital, 145 cases have been reported from quarantine centres, while 231 positives are local contact cases, according to the BMC.

Related News

Bike Theft Racket Busted: 6 Arrested, 24 Bikes Recovered in…

Coronavirus recoveries in Odisha cross 1 lakh mark

Your addiction to Wine and Extra Marital Affair spoiled My…

Anubhav’s that emotional letter to Barsha, Read What He…

The civic body also said that as many as 420 Covid-19 patients of the city have recovered today.

You might also like
State

Bike Theft Racket Busted: 6 Arrested, 24 Bikes Recovered in Odisha’s Gajapati

State

Coronavirus recoveries in Odisha cross 1 lakh mark

State

Your addiction to Wine and Extra Marital Affair spoiled My Life: Barsha to Anubhav

State

Anubhav’s that emotional letter to Barsha, Read What He writes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7