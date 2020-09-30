Bhubanesawr : As many as 369 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, as many as 294 positives have been infected from local contact cases, while 75 cases have been reported from quarantine, according the latest update by the BMC.

The civic body also said, as many as 356 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured today.

The total Covid-19 cases tally in the State Capital now stands at 21,895 including 3,537 active cases, 18,248 recovered cases and 93 deaths, according to the BMC.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance, “BMC tweeted.