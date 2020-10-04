COVID
Representational image

Bhubaneswar reports 354 new Covid-19 positives including 246 local contact cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : As many as 354 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area  in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the civic body  said on Sunday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 positives in the State Capital, as many as 246 patients have transmitted through local contact cases, while 108 cases have been reported from quarantine, according the latest update by the BMC.

The civic body also said that as many as 318 persons of the city have recovered from Covid-19 in last 24 hours.

With this, the total number Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar has increased to 23,230 including 3,535 active cases.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance, “BMC tweeted.

