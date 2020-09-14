Covid19
A COVID Health Centre in Bhubaneswar, Odisha (File Pic)

Bhubaneswar reports 351 new Covid-19 positives in last 24 hours, Tally rises to 16591

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 351 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the civic body on Monday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 113 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 238 positives have been detected from locals contact cases, the BMC said.

The civic body also said that as many as 471 Covid-19 patients of the city have been recovered today.

With this, the tally of coronavirus positives in Bhubaneswar has reached to 16591, out of which 64 persons have lost their lives. So far, a total of 11, 901 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured.

The active cases in Bhubaneswar now stands at 4613.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing.  Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance, ” the  BMC tweeted.

