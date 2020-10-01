Covid-19 Cases in Bhubaneswar
COVID-19 Rapid-Antigen testing by BMC in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar reports 340 fresh Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 22,235

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : As many as 340 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area  in Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, as many as 84 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 256 are local contact cases, according the latest update by the BMC.

The civic body also said, as many as 337 Covid-19 patients of the city have been recovered today.

The total Covid-19 cases tally in the State Capital now stands at 22,235 including 3,536 active cases, 18,585 recovered cases and 96 deaths, according to the BMC.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance, “BMC tweeted.

 

