Bhubaneswar coronavirus August 26
BMC conducted testing for the inmates of the Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH) in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar reports 330 new Covid-19 positives in last 24 hours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  As many as 330 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the BMC’s latest update, as many as 139  positive cases have been reported from quarantine centres, while 191 are local contact case in the city in last 24 hours.

As many as 185 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured today, the civic body said.

With this, the active cases in the State Capital now stand at 3306.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” said the BMC.

You might also like
State

Rare worm rescued from Odisha’s Jajpur

State

Two-day shutdown in Dhenkanal Municipality from Tomorrow

State

Man dies as car gets washed away in Odisha’s Keonjhar

State

Building Collapses Due To Torrential Rains In Odisha’s Baripada

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7