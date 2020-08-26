Bhubaneswar reports 330 new Covid-19 positives in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar reports 330 new Covid-19 positives in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As many as 330 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the BMC’s latest update, as many as 139 positive cases have been reported from quarantine centres, while 191 are local contact case in the city in last 24 hours.

As many as 185 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured today, the civic body said.

With this, the active cases in the State Capital now stand at 3306.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” said the BMC.