Bhubanesawr : As many as 329 new Covid-19 cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, as many as 73 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 256 are locals contact cases, said the BMC.

The civic body also said, as many as 395 persons of the city have been recovered from Coronavirus in last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city has reached to 21,526, out of which 91 persons succumbed to the virus. As many as 17,892 Covid patients of the city have been cured so far.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 3,526.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance, “BMC tweeted.