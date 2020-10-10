Bhubaneswar : The cumulative Covid-19 tally crossed 25,000 mark in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) are of Odisha as 321 fresh cases were reported on Saturday.

Out of 321 fresh cases in the city, 83 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 238 are locals contact cases.The highest of 13 cases each were reported from Rasulgarh and Patia and another 12 from Old Town.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases of the State Capital have increased to 25,174 including 3494 active cases.

In a tweet, the BMC updated the newly detected Covid-19 cases under its jurisdiction.