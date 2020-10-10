Bhubaneswar covid cases

Bhubaneswar reports 321 new Covid-19 cases, Tally crosses 25,000 mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar :  The cumulative Covid-19 tally crossed 25,000 mark in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) are of Odisha  as 321 fresh cases were reported on Saturday.

Out of 321 fresh cases in the city,  83 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 238  are locals contact cases.The highest of 13 cases each were reported from Rasulgarh and Patia and another 12 from Old Town.

With this, the total number of  Covid-19 cases of the State Capital have increased to 25,174 including 3494 active cases.

In a tweet, the BMC updated the newly detected Covid-19 cases under its jurisdiction.

 

