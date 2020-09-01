Bhubaneswar: As many as 307 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the BMC’s latest update, Of the fresh cases in the State Capital, as many as 135 positives have been reported from quarantine cases while 172 are local contact case

The BMC also said that as many as 301 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured in last 24 hours.

With this, the city’s Covid-19 positives tally has risen to 10732 of whom 4043 are active cases.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” the civic body tweeted.

