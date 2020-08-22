Bhubaneswar reports 295 new Covid-19 cases,158 recoveries
Bhubaneswar: As many as 295 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.
With the 295 new cases, the Covid-19 positives tally in the State Capital has reached 7015.
Among the fresh Covid-19 positives in the city, as many as 153 cases were detected from quarantine centres while 142 were local contact cases.
Besides, 158 Covid-19 patients from the city have been cured during the period.
All the positives have been shifted to designated COVID hospitals, BMC said.
“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” the civic body added.
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 22, 2020