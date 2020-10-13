Bhubaneswar : As many as 281 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, said the civic body in a tweet on Tuesday.

Out of the fresh 281 Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, as many as 89 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 192 are local contact cases.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the city has increased to 26,016 of which 22525 persons have recovered while 122 persons have succumbed to the virus. Presently, the city has 3348 active cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 315 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured in the last 24 hours.

