Bhubaneswar
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar reports 277 new Covid-19 positives, Tally crosses 5000 mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 277 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BCM) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Among the fresh cases in the State capital,  as many as 181 cases have been reported from quarantine centres, while 96 positive cases are local contact case, according to the latest update by the BMC

With these new cases, the city’s total count touched 5119 including 1839 active cases.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” the BMC tweeted.

