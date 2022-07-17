Bhubaneswar reports 275 Covid positive cases on July 17

Bhubaneswar: 275 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 17, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,60,441. The recovered cases are 1,58,042. The total deceased cases are 1193. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1185. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 197.

Odisha on Sunday continued to report a huge spike in Covid cases with 872 positives informed Information and Public Relations Department.

The state today recorded 872 Covid cases including 123 children.

Out of the total cases, 512 are quarantine cases while the rest 360 are local contacts.

Currently, there are 5696 active cases in the State.