Bhubaneswar : As many as 267 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the BMC said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Out of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, as many as 71 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 196 are local contact cases.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the city has increased to 26,283, out of which 22,867 persons have been cured while 123 persons have succumbed to the virus. At present, the city has 3272 active cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 342 Covid-19 patients of the city have been recovered in the last 24 hours.

The civic body updated the newly detected Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours under the BMC area.