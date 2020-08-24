Bhubaneswar Covid19 cases
BMC conducts mobile swab sample collection across Bhubaneswar (File Pic)

Bhubaneswar reports 267 new Covid-19 cases, 174 recoveries in last 24 hours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 267 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

With the 267 new cases, the Covid-19 positives tally in the State Capital mounted to 7599.

Among the fresh Covid-19 positives in the city, as many as 153 cases were detected from quarantine centres while 141 were local contact cases.

All the positive cases have been shifted to designated COVID hospitals, BMC said adding that as many as 179 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured today.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” the BMC said.

