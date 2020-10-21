BBSR Covid cases
Bhubaneswar reports 239 fresh Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 27,909

Bhubaneswar : As many as 239 new Covid-19 positive cases have been detected from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the BMC on Wednesday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, as many as 63 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 176 are local contact cases.

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the city has increased to 27,909 including 2,684 active cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 302 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured in the last 24 hours.

