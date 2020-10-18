Bhubaneswar : As many as 233 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the BMC tweeted on Sunday.

Out the 233 fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, as many as 51 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 182 cases have been detected from local contact cases, the civic body said.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the city has increased to 27,228, out of which 24,143 Covid patients have recovered while 137 persons have lost their lives so far. Presently, the city has 2,927 active cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 313 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured in the last 24 hours.

The BMC updated the newly detected Covid-19 cases in its official twitter handle little while ago.