Bhubaneswar : As many as 229 new Covid-19 positive cases have been detected from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the BMC on Tuesday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, as many as 47 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 182 cases have been detected from local contact cases, the civic body said.

With this, the tally of positive cases in the city has increased to 27,670, out of which 24,758 Covid patients have been cured while 142 persons succumbed to the virus so far.

At present, the city has 2,749 active cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 308 persons of the city have been recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.