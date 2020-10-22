Bhubaneswar reports 201 new Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 28,110

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : As many as 201 new Covid-19 positive cases have been detected from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the BMC on Thursday.

Out of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, as many as 64 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 137 are local contact cases.

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the city has increased to 28,110. As many as 25,352 Covid-19 patients of the city have recovered while 146 persons succumbed to the virus so far.

At present, the active cases of the city stand at 2,591.

The BMC also said that as many as 292 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured in the last 24 hours.

