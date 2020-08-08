Bhubaneswar: As many as 190 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, Officials said on Saturday.

Among the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, as many as 138 positive cases have been reported from quarantine cases, while 52 are local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 103 Covid-19 patients from the city have been recovered from the deadly disease in last 24 hours.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” BMC tweeted.