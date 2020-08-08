COVID

Bhubaneswar reports 190 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours,1383 active cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 190 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, Officials said on Saturday.

Among the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State  Capital, as many as 138 positive cases have been reported from quarantine cases, while 52  are local contact cases.

The BMC  also said that as many as 103 Covid-19 patients from the city have been recovered from the deadly disease in last 24 hours.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” BMC tweeted.

 

You might also like
State

Cuttack city sees 76 fresh Covid-19 cases, 46 cases from Malgodown Behera Sahi

State

8-yr-old Isita makes it to ‘India book of records’ for writing Ramayana in 57 pages

State

Childhood story race between turtle and rabbit proved to be true; IPS shared viral…

State

Giant anaconda weighing 25 Kg rescued from a house in Odisha’s Sambalpur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.