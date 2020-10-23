Bhubaneswar : As many as 189 new Covid-19 positive cases have been detected from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the BMC on Friday.

Out of the 189 fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 47 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 142 persons have been infected with the virus from the locals contact cases

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the city has increased to 28,999, out of which 25,619 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured while 148 persons succumbed to the virus so far.

At present, the active cases of the city stand at 2,511.

The BMC also said that as many as 267 persons of the city have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.