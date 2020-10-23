Bhubaneswar reports 189 new Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 28,299
Bhubaneswar : As many as 189 new Covid-19 positive cases have been detected from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the BMC on Friday.
Out of the 189 fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 47 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 142 persons have been infected with the virus from the locals contact cases
With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the city has increased to 28,999, out of which 25,619 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured while 148 persons succumbed to the virus so far.
At present, the active cases of the city stand at 2,511.
The BMC also said that as many as 267 persons of the city have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last
24 hrs under the BMC area on 23rd Oct 2020(till 9am). pic.twitter.com/KNv8GrmQ6F
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 23, 2020