bhubaneswar covid cases

Bhubaneswar reports 182 new Covid-19 cases, 276 patients recover

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 182 COVID positive cases have been reported from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hour.

The BMC, in its Twitter handle, informed that the total 182 positive cases detected in the BMC jurisdiction include 44 quarantine and 138 local contact cases.

The city civic body further informed that another 276 patients recovered from the coronavirus today.

With today’s update of positive and recovery cases, till now 28,481 positive cases have been detected in the city while 25,895 people have successfully defeated the deadly virus.

Here are the details:

You might also like
State

Are you above 18 years old? Apply soon for this government job; You will get good…

State

Here’s A Must-Know Information For All WhatsApp Users; Know In Details

State

Bike lifters gang busted in Cuttack, 36 vehicles recovered

State

Illegal Tobacco Trading: Mafia Attack Cops During Raid In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.