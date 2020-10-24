Bhubaneswar reports 182 new Covid-19 cases, 276 patients recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 182 COVID positive cases have been reported from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hour.

The BMC, in its Twitter handle, informed that the total 182 positive cases detected in the BMC jurisdiction include 44 quarantine and 138 local contact cases.

The city civic body further informed that another 276 patients recovered from the coronavirus today.

With today’s update of positive and recovery cases, till now 28,481 positive cases have been detected in the city while 25,895 people have successfully defeated the deadly virus.

Here are the details: