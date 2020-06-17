COVID

Bhubaneswar reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 17 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Bhubaneswar, capital city of Odisha, in last 24 hours, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday afternoon.

Among the fresh positive cases, 14 cases have been reported from home quarantine centre with travel history of Delhi . They include seven are Railway officials , two cases from Bhimpur area near airport, one from Bhimpur near Maa Shakti Hospital, one case from Dumduma Housing Board colony, two cases from Nayapalli and one case from a paid quarantine centre .

Other three COVID_19 positive  cases  are local contact cases. They include an employee of a Central Govt Hospital in Bhubaneswar and  one each from Naharkanta near Puri canal road and Jaydev Vihar in the city.

With this, the total positive cases under BMC now rise to 149 among which three persons have lost their lives. As many as 81 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far. The active cases now  stands at 64.

 

