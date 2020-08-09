Bhubaneswar: As many as 166 persons have been tested positive forCovid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 3929, Officials said on Sunday.

Among the new cases in the State Capital, as many as 98 positive cases have been reported from quarantine cases, while 68 are local contact cases, officials added.

In a tweet, the BMC said that another 113 Covid-19 patients from the city have been recovered from the deadly disease, taking to the active cases in the city to 1345 so far.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” BMC tweeted.