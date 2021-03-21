Bhubaneswar Reports 15 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hrs, See Details

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that 15 more people from the State capital city have been infected with Covid while 17 patients have been cured from disease in the last 24 hours.

The people who have tested positive for the deadly virus include 15 cases of local contacts.

Update on newly detected Covid cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on March 21 ( till 9 am ):