Bhubaneswar reports 149 new Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 3217

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 149 Covid-19 cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha  in last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Among the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 98 were related to quarantine, while the remaining 51 were local contacts.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts of infected persons are being while nearby houses of positive cases are also being sanitised,” said a BMC official.

To date, the State Capital has reported a total of 3217 Covid-19 cases. While 18 persons have succumbed to Covid-19, as many as 1943 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far.

The active cases in the city stand at 1254.

 

