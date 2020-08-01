Bhubaneswar: As many as 126 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of Covid positive cases in the State capital to 2861 , officials said on Saturday.

While 77 persons from quarantine have been tested positive for Covid-19, 49 locals contact cases have been reported in last 24 hours in the city, according to the latest update by BMC.

The active cases in the city now stand at 1276.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts of infected persons are being while nearby houses of positive cases are also being sanitised,” officials added.