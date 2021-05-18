Bhubaneswar Reports 1151 Covid Positive Cases In Last 24 Hours

By WCE 7
Covid update in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday reported 1151 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, out of the total 1151 fresh cases, 967 are local contact cases while 184 are quarantine cases.

As many as 896 recovery cases have also been reported today.

The death toll in Bhubaneswar is 299, while the active cases are 12,273. Besides, the total cases of the coronavirus have reached 63,649 while recovered cases stand at 51,056.

The details of the Covid-19 cases in BMC are as follows:

