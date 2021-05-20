Bhubaneswar Reports 1120 New Covid-19 Positive Cases In Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: A total of 1120 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 928 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Out of the total new positive cases, 961 are local contacts while the rest 159 are quarantine cases.

The total number of positive cases rose to 65,694 while the active cases rose to 12,530. On the other hand, 304 patients have deceased in Bhubaneswar.

The details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area are as follows: