Bhubaneswar: A total of 1118 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 673 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 1118 new positive cases, 933 are local contacts while the rest 185 are quarantine cases.

Patia area of the State Capital City reported the highest number of positive cases as the reports of 68 people turned out to be positive in the last 24 hours. This was followed by Nayapalli, where 48 Covid positive cases have been reported.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 50448 while the active cases rose to 9861.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: