Bhubaneswar: A total of 1116 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positives while 655 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 1116 new positive cases, 939 are local contacts while the rest 177 are quarantine cases.

Patia area of the State Capital City reported the highest number of positive cases as the reports of 50 people turned out to be positive in the last 24 hours. This was followed by Nayapalli, where 49 Covid positive cases have been reported.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 48256 while the active cases rose to 8947.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: