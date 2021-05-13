Bhubaneswar: A total of 1109 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 1077 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 1109 new positive cases, 935 are local contacts while the rest 174 are quarantine cases.

Today CRPF Campus of the State Capital City reported the highest number of positive cases as the reports of 71 people turned out to be positive in the last 24 hours in this area. Patia area witnessed 61 new Covid positive in last 24 hours, which is the second highest number in the list.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 58,175 while the active cases rose to 11,209.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: