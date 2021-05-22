Bhubaneswar: A total of 1076 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 989 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 1076 new positive cases, 928 are local contacts while the rest 148 are quarantine cases.

Today Nayapalli area of the State Capital City reported the highest number of positive cases as the reports of 52 people turned out to be positive in the last 24 hours in this area.

Also read: 25-Year Old Succumb To Covid-19 Among 26 Deaths In Odisha

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 67,956 while the active cases rose to 12,756.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: