Bhubaneswar: A total of 1034 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 1019 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 1034 new positive cases, 880 are local contacts while the rest 154 are quarantine cases.

Patia and Nayapalli areas of the State Capital City reported the highest number of positive cases as the reports of 54 people turned out to be positive in the last 24 hours in each of the areas.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 52530 while the active cases rose to 10075.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: