Bhubaneswar registers less than 50 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, 49 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 27, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,64,870. The recovered cases are 1,62,618. The total number of deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1033. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 60.

Odisha reported 289 fresh covid-19 cases for August 26 including 54 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 168 are quarantine cases while the rest 121 are local contacts. Currently, there are 1989 active cases in the State.

