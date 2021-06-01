Bhubaneswar Registers 974 New COVID Cases

bmc covid cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 974 new COVID positive cases have been registered in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per the data shared by the BMC on its Twitter handle, the 974 fresh COVID positive cases include 804 local contact cases and 170 quarantine cases.

As many as 1047 people also recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery number in the BMC jurisdiction to 65222.

With the detection of the new coronavirus cases today, the tally of active cases climbed to 11174.

Here are the details of the newly detected positive cases from the BMC area:

