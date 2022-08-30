bhubaneswar covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar registers 47 Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours

By Pratyay 0 0

Bhubaneswar: 47 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 30, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,64,990. The recovered cases are 1,62,781. The total number of deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 990. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 65.

Odisha reported 232 fresh covid-19 cases for August 30 including 38 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 136 are quarantine cases while the rest 96 are local contacts. Currently, there are 1982 active cases in the State.

You might also like
State

Covid 19 Odisha Update: 302 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

State

Climate friendly sustainable development need of hour: Odisha CM

State

KIMS doctor selected for prestigious Harvard University Fellowship

State

Special holiday declared in Sambalpur, Bargarh for Nuakhai festival

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.