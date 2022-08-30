Bhubaneswar registers 47 Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 47 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 30, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,64,990. The recovered cases are 1,62,781. The total number of deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 990. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 65.

Odisha reported 232 fresh covid-19 cases for August 30 including 38 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 136 are quarantine cases while the rest 96 are local contacts. Currently, there are 1982 active cases in the State.