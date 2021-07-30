Bhubaneswar registers 389 new positive cases in last 24 hours, 232 recover

Bhubaneswar: A total of 389 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 232 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 389 new positive cases, 290 are local contacts while the rest 99 are quarantine cases. The total recovered cases in Bhubaneswar reaches to 96,380.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 99,509 while the active cases rose to 2065.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: