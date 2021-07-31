Bhubaneswar registers 354 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours, 239 recover

BMC covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: A total of 354 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 239 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 354 new positive cases, 272 are local contacts while the rest 82 are quarantine cases. The total recovered cases in Bhubaneswar reaches to 96,619.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 99,863 while the active cases rose to 2422.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

