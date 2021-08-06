Bhubaneswar registers 335 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours, 230 recover

BMC covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: A total of 335 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 230 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 335 new positive cases, 246 are local contacts while the rest 89 are quarantine cases.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 101208 while the active cases rose to 2711.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

