Bhubaneswar registers 317 fresh COVID positive cases today, 331 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 317 more residents living in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the data shared by the BMC, the 317 total positive cases include 243 local contact cases and 74 quarantine cases.

The city civic body also informed that 331 patients also recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours taking the total recovery tally in BMC area to 90329.

While the death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 480, the active cases in Odisha’s capital now stand at 1128 following the detection of 317 new cases.

Here are the detailed reports: